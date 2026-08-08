Amazon backs GW Ranch gas plant in Texas 7.65-gigawatt over-30-million-metric-tons-of-greenhouse-gases
Amazon is financially backing the GW Ranch gas power plant in Texas, which is being developed by Pacifico Energy.
Set to become larger than any gas plant currently operating in the United States, it will generate 7.65 gigawatts of energy for Amazon's planned data center campus, but it would also be permitted to emit over 30 million metric tons of greenhouse gasses each year.
Amazon says emissions could be lower
Amazon says actual emissions could be lower and that this move helps keep electricity prices steady for Texans.
They are exploring opportunities for solar energy and battery storage on site, all while sticking to their goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.
This trend is not just Amazon: other tech giants like Meta and Microsoft are building their own private power plants too.