Amazon bans Meta's Muse AI shopping tool over safety concerns
Amazon has just banned Meta's AI shopping tool, Muse, from its platform, citing "safety concerns."
The move came after users ran into error messages trying to order through Muse, including one that said access by an unauthorized AI agent violates Amazon's Conditions of Use.
Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy explained that bots like Muse aren't actually making online shopping better than just buying straight from Amazon.
Amazon shields ad business from bots
Muse has picked up over 10 million users in the US and Canada in the first six weeks after launching in early September and works with Walmart and Shopify, but not Amazon.
Instead, Amazon is protecting its ad business from bots that might bypass ads altogether.
Jassy also mentioned that while ad performance dipped recently, it wasn't because of outside factors; he credited a big boost in Alexa for Shopping usage (with interactions up 570% from a year ago) for helping improve things on its end.