Amazon bans Meta's Muse AI shopping tool over safety concerns

Muse has picked up over 10 million users in the US and Canada in the first six weeks after launching in early September and works with Walmart and Shopify, but not Amazon.

Instead, Amazon is protecting its ad business from bots that might bypass ads altogether.

Jassy also mentioned that while ad performance dipped recently, it wasn't because of outside factors; he credited a big boost in Alexa for Shopping usage (with interactions up 570% from a year ago) for helping improve things on its end.