Amazon Business posts 65% YTD growth from MSMEs and corporates

Amazon Business just posted a huge 65% jump in sales this year, powered by MSMEs and corporate buyers.

West Bengal stood out with a 35% rise in sales and an impressive 80% spike in bulk orders.

Director Mitranjan Bhaduri said, "At the national level, our five-year growth rate is about 40% on sales. But if you look at just this year, we have seen a 65% year-on-year growth rate for the year-to-date period," and the platform now connects more than 70,000 sellers and 20,000 local shops across the region.