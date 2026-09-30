Amazon Business posts 65% YTD growth from MSMEs and corporates
Amazon Business just posted a huge 65% jump in sales this year, powered by MSMEs and corporate buyers.
West Bengal stood out with a 35% rise in sales and an impressive 80% spike in bulk orders.
Director Mitranjan Bhaduri said, "At the national level, our five-year growth rate is about 40% on sales. But if you look at just this year, we have seen a 65% year-on-year growth rate for the year-to-date period," and the platform now connects more than 70,000 sellers and 20,000 local shops across the region.
Amazon invests ₹2,800 cr in delivery
Amazon is ramping up its game with a ₹2,800 crore investment to boost delivery infrastructure and deploying AI tools to help regional sellers manage inventory and get noticed.
Most business customers are from smaller cities, 65% from tier-two and tier-three, and mobile is king for orders (70%).
The platform now offers more than 19 crore products from more than 20 lakh sellers, plus handy options like Buy Now Pay Later for more than eight lakh business customers.