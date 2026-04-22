Amazon buys $30 million carbon credits from Indian rice farmers Business Apr 22, 2026

Amazon is spending $30 million to buy carbon credits from Indian rice farmers, teaming up with the Good Rice Alliance.

This move helps Amazon work toward its net-zero emissions goal and marks the first agricultural carbon credit deal of this size in India, one of the largest globally, covering more than 685,000 metric tons of carbon-dioxide-equivalent (CO2e) credits.

It's a big step for both climate action and global business.