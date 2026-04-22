Amazon buys $30 million carbon credits from Indian rice farmers
Amazon is spending $30 million to buy carbon credits from Indian rice farmers, teaming up with the Good Rice Alliance.
This move helps Amazon work toward its net-zero emissions goal and marks the first agricultural carbon credit deal of this size in India, one of the largest globally, covering more than 685,000 metric tons of carbon-dioxide-equivalent (CO2e) credits.
It's a big step for both climate action and global business.
Good Rice Alliance cuts methane emissions
The Good Rice Alliance partners with more than 13,000 farmers across 35,000 hectares to cut down methane from traditional rice farming, a major source of global emissions.
By encouraging smarter methods like alternate wetting and drying or direct seeding, they're helping reduce greenhouse gasses while supporting local communities.