Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says AI demand exceeds current supply
Business
Amazon's seeing more demand for its AI tools than it can handle right now.
CEO Andy Jassy told CNBC-TV18 that even though AWS is expanding fast, there's still not enough supply to meet everyone's needs.
He compared it to the early days of cloud computing, saying that substantial upfront investments are needed before things pay off, and AI is similar.
Amazon, Microsoft and Google invest billions
To keep up, Amazon (along with rivals like Microsoft and Google) is pouring billions into new data centers and custom chips.
AWS grew 28% year over year despite already being massive.
Jassy says making AI cheaper to run is key: "The only way that you'll see AI rolled out as expansively as I believe is if the cost of inference continues to come down."