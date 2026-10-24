Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says AWS sold out through 2027
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has capacity is largely sold out through 2027, with significant commitments extending into 2028, all because companies can't get enough AI power.
CEO Andy Jassy shared on a podcast that Amazon is struggling to keep pace with the insatiable demand from AI labs and enterprises.
Jassy said, "2027 is largely sold out. We always leave a certain amount for on demand and our inference service bedrock, or EC2, but largely sold out all the big chunks. A good chunk of 2028 is sold out,"
There's still some room left for on-demand services like EC2 and Bedrock, but a good chunk of 2028 is sold out.
Earlier this year, Amazon said it would spend about $220 billion in capital expenditure for 2026
To catch up with this wild demand, Amazon said it would spend about $220 billion in capital expenditure in 2026, and that number could go even higher.
These investments will boost platforms like EC2 (for running apps) and Bedrock (for building with generative AI).
Expect more updates when Amazon shares its third-quarter earnings on October 29.