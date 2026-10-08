Amazon cuts under 1,000 white-collar roles as Prime-Big-Deal-Days sale starts

Amazon is letting go of fewer than 1,000 white-collar employees, just as its big Prime Big Deal Days sale kicks off on October 6-7.

The company says it's still adjusting after hiring too many people during the pandemic's online shopping boom.

Bezos put it simply: "People were staying home and they were ordering, and it was an incredible, stressful period for us, by the way," and "The whole team worked extremely hard and did so much, but we really grew our head count."