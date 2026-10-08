Amazon cuts under 1,000 white-collar roles as Prime-Big-Deal-Days sale starts
Amazon is letting go of fewer than 1,000 white-collar employees, just as its big Prime Big Deal Days sale kicks off on October 6-7.
The company says it's still adjusting after hiring too many people during the pandemic's online shopping boom.
Bezos put it simply: "People were staying home and they were ordering, and it was an incredible, stressful period for us, by the way," and "The whole team worked extremely hard and did so much, but we really grew our head count."
Amazon layoffs hit US India, UK.
The layoffs hit teams like customer service and selling partner services across the US India, and the UK.
This follows a much larger round last year that impacted about 30,000 roles.
Amazon says these changes are about streamlining things and staying focused on what matters most for the company right now.