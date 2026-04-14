Amazon Data Services India plans nearly ₹4,000cr Taloja data center
Amazon Data Services India is planning a massive new data center near Taloja, with an investment of nearly ₹4,000 crore.
They've applied for environmental clearance and are set to build six buildings on nearly 200,000 square meters (four just for data operations).
Once up and running, this center will use a hefty 473 megawatts of power daily and push Amazon Data Services India's total data capacity in India to up to 3 gigawatts.
Mumbai is India's data hub
Mumbai isn't just any city: it's India's biggest hub for data centers, holding almost half the country's capacity.
Amazon bought the land back in 2024 for ₹450 crore, showing how serious they are about growing here.
With India's data center market expected to more than double by 2030 (thanks to more internet users and AI), moves like this are only going to get bigger.