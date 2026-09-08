Amazon debuts Creator Connections linking creators with 50,000+ Indian brands
Business
Amazon just rolled out Creator Connections, a program that helps content creators team up with more than 50,000 brands across India.
The idea? Make it easier for creators to earn money through cost-per-click and affiliate sales by connecting them directly with brands.
Midsize creators benefit, brands reach audiences
This move is great news for midsize influencers and affiliate-focused creators who want more ways to monetize their content.
For brands, it's a chance to reach new audiences through creators' influence.
With India's creator economy booming lately, Amazon is clearly betting big on helping both sides grow together.