Amazon raked in an impressive $717 billion in revenue, just beating Walmart's $713 billion

Amazon tops Fortune 500, ending Walmart's 13-year reign

By Mudit Dube 05:43 pm Jun 03, 202605:43 pm

What's the story

Amazon has dethroned Walmart to become the number one company on the Fortune 500 list, ending a 13-year reign for the retail giant. The annual ranking of America's biggest companies by revenue has now placed Amazon at the top, followed by Walmart and UnitedHealth Group. This is the first time since 2013 that Walmart has not been at number one on the Fortune 500 list.