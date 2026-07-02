Amazon drops early Prime Day home appliance deals July 4-6
Business
Amazon just dropped early deals for its Prime Day Sale, happening July 4-6.
If you've been eyeing a new AC, fridge, or washing machine, now's the time: there are big discounts across brands.
Plus, Prime members get perks like no-cost EMIs, extra coupons, and bank offers to make things even sweeter.
Amazon lists top discounted home appliances
Top picks include Voltas's 1.5-ton inverter split AC for ₹33,990 (down from ₹60,990) and Samsung's 236-liter frost-free convertible fridge at ₹26,990 (was ₹35,999).
Washing machines are also seeing major price cuts, like the LG 8kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine for ₹20,990 (was ₹28,990).