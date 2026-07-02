Amazon drops early Prime Day home appliance deals July 4-6 Business Jul 02, 2026

Amazon just dropped early deals for its Prime Day Sale, happening July 4-6.

If you've been eyeing a new AC, fridge, or washing machine, now's the time: there are big discounts across brands.

Plus, Prime members get perks like no-cost EMIs, extra coupons, and bank offers to make things even sweeter.