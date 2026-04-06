Amazon expands AmazonNow quick delivery, promises 10-minute service in India

AmazonNow opens 2 dark stores daily

To keep up with demand, Amazon is opening about two new dark stores every day. There are already around 450 of them! By end-2026, that number could jump to 1,000 to 1,200.

Coverage varies by city (Bengaluru gets full coverage; Mumbai and Delhi are catching up), and the company's teaming up with partners like Shadowfax for speedy deliveries.

With average orders between ₹260 and ₹300 and has recently begun adding categories beyond FMCG such as electronics and toys, AmazonNow seems set on making instant shopping a reality for even more people.