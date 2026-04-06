Amazon expands AmazonNow quick delivery, promises 10-minute service in India
Amazon is gearing up to expand its AmazonNow quick delivery service to 10 to 15 cities, adding places like Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Lucknow to the list.
Already live in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune, AmazonNow promises super-fast delivery: think groceries and daily essentials at your door in just 10 minutes.
AmazonNow opens 2 dark stores daily
To keep up with demand, Amazon is opening about two new dark stores every day. There are already around 450 of them! By end-2026, that number could jump to 1,000 to 1,200.
Coverage varies by city (Bengaluru gets full coverage; Mumbai and Delhi are catching up), and the company's teaming up with partners like Shadowfax for speedy deliveries.
With average orders between ₹260 and ₹300 and has recently begun adding categories beyond FMCG such as electronics and toys, AmazonNow seems set on making instant shopping a reality for even more people.