Amazon expands Counterfeit Crimes Unit in India to tackle scams
Amazon expanded its Counterfeit Crimes Unit (CCU) in India to crack down on fake products and online scams.
The team, which kicked off locally in April 2026, is working with the CBI and has some lawsuits that we're pursuing against bad actors.
It's all part of Amazon's push to make shopping safer for everyone.
CCU removed 15m fakes globally
Globally, the CCU removed over 15 million fake items last year and took action against more than 32,000 offenders, leading to the jailing of more than 290 criminals in the last six years.
In India, Amazon uses AI-powered checks and partners with brands and law enforcement to catch counterfeits early.
Amazon launches fraud campaigns, partners MHA
Amazon is also launching campaigns like Mission Grahak and ScamSmartIndia, plus teaming up with the Ministry of Home Affairs's fraud reporting system.
These moves aim to help shoppers spot scams faster and build more trust in online shopping.