Amazon expands Counterfeit Crimes Unit to India to combat fakes
Amazon is getting serious about tackling counterfeit goods in India.
Earlier this month, it announced the expansion of its Counterfeit Crimes Unit (CCU) to India to work with brands, sellers, and law enforcement to stop the spread of fake items.
With nearly 1.7 million sellers in India, a large number of them MSMEs, Amazon says protecting shoppers and honest sellers is a top priority.
Amazon helped block ₹17.7cr in India
Globally, the CCU has already gone after more than 32,000 offenders since 2020 and in 2025, its legal actions led to the shutdown of more than 100 websites attempting to facilitate fake reviews and scams.
In India alone, teaming up with cybercrime officials helped block fake transactions worth ₹17.7 crore last year.
Plus, Amazon uses AI to do billions of scans per day for fake reviews and counterfeit goods, making online shopping safer for everyone.