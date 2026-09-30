Amazon expands India B2B, invests ₹2,800cr while backing MSMEs

Amazon is stepping up its B2B game in India, now reaching out to bigger companies while still supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The company has seen strong growth (overall sales are growing at 65% in terms of value, with a five-year CAGR of 40%) and is investing ₹2,800 crore in 2026, up from ₹2,000 crore in 2025, to make deliveries faster and smoother across the country.