Amazon expands India B2B, invests ₹2,800cr while backing MSMEs
Business
Amazon is stepping up its B2B game in India, now reaching out to bigger companies while still supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
The company has seen strong growth (overall sales are growing at 65% in terms of value, with a five-year CAGR of 40%) and is investing ₹2,800 crore in 2026, up from ₹2,000 crore in 2025, to make deliveries faster and smoother across the country.
MSMEs embrace digital buying on Amazon
Digital buying is catching on with MSMEs, making things like price checks and ordering way easier.
Amazon's massive catalog (over 19 crore products from 20 lakh-plus sellers) means businesses have tons of options.
While most companies use digital platforms for basic purchases, features like finance integration are still evolving.