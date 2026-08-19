Amazon expands Prime Air to nearly 500 US cities
Amazon is rolling out its Prime Air drone delivery service to nearly 500 US cities and towns by the end of this year, a massive leap from just 11 areas right now.
These drones can drop off packages (up to 2.27kg) within a 7.5-mile radius, usually in about an hour, making quick deliveries even quicker.
Amazon says drones won't replace drivers
Amazon says its drones have already made hundreds of thousands of deliveries this year and are now handling thousands every day.
The company says drivers won't be replaced. Drones will handle small, local orders, while bigger or longer-distance packages stay with humans.
While rivals like Wing and Zipline have already crossed 1 million commercial drone deliveries and 2 million deliveries across four continents, Amazon is still working through some technical hiccups as it scales up its own service.