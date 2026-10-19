Amazon, Flipkart festive shipments down 10%-12% as gadgets cost more
Business
This year's big online festive sales aren't quite living up to the hype: Amazon and Flipkart have seen shipments drop 10% to 12% compared to last year.
The main culprit? Electronics like smartphones and home appliances now cost 30% to 40% more, making shoppers think twice before hitting "buy."
These gadgets usually make up a huge chunk of festival sales, so the impact is pretty noticeable.
Amazon 440 million visits, buyers skip upgrades
Even though Amazon pulled in over 440 million visits during the opening phase of the Great Indian Festival 2026, some brands reported sales tapering as the event progressed.
With prices climbing, people are skipping pricey upgrades and looking for more affordable options instead.