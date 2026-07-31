Amazon gains over 9% after-hours on strong AWS-led Q2
Business
Amazon's shares shot up over 9% after-hours on Thursday, thanks to a solid second quarter, mainly powered by its cloud arm AWS.
The buzz around AI is real, and Amazon is doubling down by boosting spending on AI infrastructure for the rest of the year.
Thermax 15% drop, M&M praised
Not everyone had a great day: Thermax's stock crashed 15% after profits missed expectations by a wide margin.
On the brighter side, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) got thumbs up from analysts like CLSA and Nomura for steady performance and good value, making it one to watch for investors.