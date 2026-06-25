Amazon Google Microsoft commit $57B to India's AI cloud infrastructure

India's talent and policies attract giants

India's engineering talent, fast digital adoption, and friendly policies (like a proposed tax holiday for cloud providers until 2047) are drawing global tech giants.

CEOs Andy Jassy and Satya Nadella have highlighted how India is both innovating with AI and using it at scale.

Meta has also joined in with a new AI-enabled data center in Gujarat, while Microsoft's biggest facility yet is set to open in Hyderabad by mid-2026.