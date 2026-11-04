Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 delivers ₹2,800cr shopper savings
Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 is underway and it was bigger than ever: shoppers saved over ₹2,800 crore thanks to discounts and offers.
The record-breaking event drew over 393 crore customer visits, plus the highest number of Prime sign-ups India has ever seen for an Amazon sale.
Shopping activity jumped 50% from last year, especially with more people joining in from smaller towns.
Amazon now drove 23x new shoppers
This year's festival saw huge demand for smartphones, appliances, and fashion: more than 70% of shoppers came from beyond the metros.
Amazon Now brought in 23 times more new shoppers than last year, leading to an 18 times spike in daily orders.
Even mini-metros like Coimbatore and Nagpur showed strong shopping trends, with places like Karnal making it into Amazon's top cities list.