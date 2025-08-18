Amazon India adds 50% more seasonal jobs this year
Amazon India just rolled out over 1.5 lakh seasonal jobs ahead of this year's festive rush—up from last year's 1.1 lakh.
These roles are spread across 400+ cities, from big metros like Mumbai and Delhi to smaller towns like Lucknow and Jodhpur.
Most new hires are already on board to help handle the shopping surge.
Early salary access, weekly offs, and mandatory leave for workers
These temporary gigs cover everything from warehouse work to delivery routes, with Amazon making a point to hire thousands of women and over 2,000 people with disabilities.
Many end up staying on after the season wraps.
Perks include early access to up to 80% of their accrued basic salary, weekly days off, mandatory leave, free health check-ups for delivery associates, and rest centers expanding across India—all aimed at keeping things fair and safe during the busy months.