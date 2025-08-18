Amazon India adds 50% more seasonal jobs this year

Early salary access, weekly offs, and mandatory leave for workers

These temporary gigs cover everything from warehouse work to delivery routes, with Amazon making a point to hire thousands of women and over 2,000 people with disabilities.

Many end up staying on after the season wraps.

Perks include early access to up to 80% of their accrued basic salary, weekly days off, mandatory leave, free health check-ups for delivery associates, and rest centers expanding across India—all aimed at keeping things fair and safe during the busy months.