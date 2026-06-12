Amazon India doubles online 2-wheeler sales as EVs surge
Amazon India's online two-wheeler sales have doubled in the past year, with nearly two-thirds of buyers coming from Tier two and Tier three cities.
Electric vehicles are especially popular: 70% of EV demand is from these smaller towns, showing how digital shopping for big-ticket rides is catching on beyond the metros.
Mid-premium EVs account for majority demand
Over 2,300 Tier three towns saw first-time digital buyers picking up two-wheelers on Amazon over the past year.
Premium motorcycle bookings jumped nearly five times, while commuter bike sales more than doubled. Even regular scooters saw a solid 50% boost.
With mid-premium EV models in the ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh price range now accounting for more than half of total demand, it's clear that buyers are leaning toward feature-packed options over basic models.