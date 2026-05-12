Amazon India expands health benefits for nearly 90,000 delivery associates
Business
Amazon India is rolling out better health and insurance benefits for its nearly 90,000 delivery associates.
Now, they get mediclaim coverage up to ₹1.5 lakh, OPD expenses covered up to ₹10,000, and accident insurance worth ₹10 lakh, all aimed at making their work life a little more secure.
Family wellness and virtual care
The new plan also helps with hospitalization costs, disability compensation, and extends wellness benefits to associates and up to three family members annually.
Associates can access virtual doctor consults, limited free in-person OPD visits, and discounts on tests or dental care.
Plus, Amazon is running health camps at delivery stations across India for check-ups like dental exams and eye tests, part of their big push to support associate well-being.