Amazon India Great Indian Festival: 393cr visits, over 50% growth
Amazon India's Great Indian Festival just hit a new high, with shopping volumes jumping over 50% compared to last year.
The sale drew in over 393 crore customer visits, translating to 3.93 billion visits, and interestingly, around 70% of customer visits came from beyond the metros, showing how much Amazon's reach is expanding across India.
Great Indian Festival sees premium spike
What drove this growth? A huge spike in demand for premium products: think high-end Android phones (up over 50%), smartwatches (up five times), and even big-screen TVs.
90% of total EMI spends were on interest-free No Cost EMI. Plus, Amazon Now delivered half of all orders within minutes.
Even two-wheelers like electric bikes saw a surge, especially in smaller cities, reflecting changing tastes and growing spending power among customers.