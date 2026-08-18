Amazon India posts 15% operating revenue in fiscal 2026 ₹34,966.8cr
Business
Amazon India's marketplace just posted a 15% jump in operating revenue for fiscal 2026, reaching ₹34,966.8 crore.
Even with this growth, their net loss dipped only slightly to ₹389.9 crore, so they are still in the red, but a bit less than last year.
Amazon India growth slows amid competition
Most of Amazon India's money comes from things like seller services, Prime subscriptions, ads, and digital content licensing. But the pace is slowing down.
Last year's growth was 19%. Industry folks say it is because India's e-commerce scene is getting crowded, with Flipkart and Reliance Retail making life tougher for everyone.