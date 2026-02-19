Amazon India reports 1.2X growth in Valentine's Day sales
Valentine's Day 2026 was huge for Amazon India, with personalized gifts up 1.2X from last year.
AI-powered recommendations and fast delivery made it easier for people to find and send everything from luxury chocolates to curated hampers, both of which grew over 1.3X.
Other categories that saw big jumps
Fresh flowers—especially those classic packs of 50 red roses—flew off the shelves with sales up 1.4X and 1.7X respectively.
Fashion brands like Tokyo Talkies and Bewakoof nearly doubled their numbers, while jewelry, watches, and beauty products also saw solid growth.
Quick commerce and brand interactions
Quick commerce order volumes jumped by 48% on-year, with tier-2 cities growing by 14% and tier-3 by 18%.
Through SMS, WhatsApp, RCS and its AI voice agent, brands handled over 1.2 million customer interactions, leading to around 18,000 orders worth ₹35 million during the season.