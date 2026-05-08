Amazon India to expand Ashray driver resting centers to 250
Amazon India is stepping up support for its delivery drivers by expanding its Ashray resting centers from 100 to 250 by the end of 2026.
These air-conditioned spots, already in cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai, give drivers a clean and comfortable place to recharge during their busy days.
Ashray centers open to all drivers
The Ashray centers are open to everyone, Amazon and non-Amazon drivers alike.
This move is part of Amazon's over ₹2,800 crore investment in health and safety for its teams. In 2025 alone, over a million visits were made to these spaces.
Amazon has even rolled out mobile Ashray vans along busy routes so drivers can grab water or take a quick break wherever they are.
As Salim R Memon from Amazon India put it, this expansion shows their real commitment to looking out for people on the ground.