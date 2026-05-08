Amazon India to expand Ashray driver resting centers to 250

Ashray centers open to all drivers

The Ashray centers are open to everyone, Amazon and non-Amazon drivers alike.

This move is part of Amazon's over ₹2,800 crore investment in health and safety for its teams. In 2025 alone, over a million visits were made to these spaces.

Amazon has even rolled out mobile Ashray vans along busy routes so drivers can grab water or take a quick break wherever they are.

As Salim R Memon from Amazon India put it, this expansion shows their real commitment to looking out for people on the ground.