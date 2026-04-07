Amazon India to phase out Amazon Fresh in 10-15 cities

Amazon now expands, Anthropic hits $30B

Amazon Now is growing fast, especially in places like Delhi and Mumbai, adding two new dark stores every day since December and now reaching six cities.

On the tech side, AI startup Anthropic just hit a $30 billion revenue run rate (up from $9 billion last year) and has become the most sought-after startup in Q1 (the first quarter of 2026), outpacing even SpaceX.