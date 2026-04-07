Amazon India to phase out Amazon Fresh in 10-15 cities
Business
Amazon India is planning to phase out its grocery delivery service, Amazon Fresh, in 10 to 15 major cities as it pivots to Amazon Now, a faster delivery option that's catching on with shoppers who want things quick.
Fresh had a presence in 120 cities, but changing customer habits are pushing the company to focus on speedier services.
Amazon now expands, Anthropic hits $30B
Amazon Now is growing fast, especially in places like Delhi and Mumbai, adding two new dark stores every day since December and now reaching six cities.
On the tech side, AI startup Anthropic just hit a $30 billion revenue run rate (up from $9 billion last year) and has become the most sought-after startup in Q1 (the first quarter of 2026), outpacing even SpaceX.