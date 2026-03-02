Amazon India waives fees on products priced below ₹1,000

Sellers could save up to 70% on total fees thanks to this waiver and extra cuts in Easy Ship costs for cheaper products. It's especially good for small businesses and home-run shops in smaller cities, making it easier to grow online.

Amazon's move follows Flipkart's 0 commission policy

Amazon's move comes months after Flipkart rolled out its own zero commission policy for sub-₹1,000 products.

With both giants dropping fees and competing hard for value-focused sellers (especially those used to Meesho), this could lead to more deals—and possibly better prices—if sellers choose to pass on the benefit.