Amazon India waives fees on products priced below ₹1,000
Big news for online sellers: Effective immediately (as of March 2, 2026), Amazon India won't charge referral fees on products priced below ₹1,000.
This update covers more than 12.5 crore items across 1,800+ categories—way up from the earlier sub-₹300 limit.
Sellers could save up to 70% on total fees
Sellers could save up to 70% on total fees thanks to this waiver and extra cuts in Easy Ship costs for cheaper products.
It's especially good for small businesses and home-run shops in smaller cities, making it easier to grow online.
Amazon's move follows Flipkart's 0 commission policy
Amazon's move comes months after Flipkart rolled out its own zero commission policy for sub-₹1,000 products.
With both giants dropping fees and competing hard for value-focused sellers (especially those used to Meesho), this could lead to more deals—and possibly better prices—if sellers choose to pass on the benefit.