Amazon India's 10th anniversary Prime sale offers ₹500 off
Business
Amazon India is celebrating 10 years of Prime with its biggest sale yet, running July 4-6.
Expect tons of exclusive deals, fresh product launches, and some cool new AI-powered shopping tools.
To mark the anniversary, Amazon's knocking ₹500 off the annual Prime membership fee.
Devices AI assistants cashback ₹299 memberships
This year's highlights include launches like the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G, OnePlus N6 with a massive battery, and Dell Alienware 15.
AI assistants Rufus and Lens will help you find what you want faster with personalized picks and visual search.
Plus, get 10% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card buys via Amazon Pay and flexible payment options.
Memberships start at ₹299 a year if you just want shopping perks, so there's something for every budget.