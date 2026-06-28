Amazon India's 10th anniversary Prime sale offers ₹500 off

Devices AI assistants cashback ₹299 memberships

This year's highlights include launches like the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G, OnePlus N6 with a massive battery, and Dell Alienware 15.

AI assistants Rufus and Lens will help you find what you want faster with personalized picks and visual search.

Plus, get 10% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card buys via Amazon Pay and flexible payment options.

Memberships start at ₹299 a year if you just want shopping perks, so there's something for every budget.