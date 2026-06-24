Amazon investigates 3 workers who backed Seattle data center moratorium
Business
Amazon is looking into three workers who publicly backed a one-year pause on building new data centers in Seattle.
The city council had just approved the moratorium after hearing from Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, who voiced concerns about the fast growth of AI infrastructure.
Legal complaint says Amazon monitored activism
After their testimony, the employees say they were called in by human resources and warned about possible disciplinary action, even termination, for their activism.
A legal complaint claims Amazon monitored their actions, which could break a local ordinance barring discrimination on the basis of political orientation.
Employees expressed concern that the investigation could be retaliatory. Amazon says it's still deciding whether to take action.