Amazon is bringing same-day prescription delivery to small towns
Amazon Pharmacy is rolling out same-day prescription delivery to nearly 4,500 cities and towns across the US by the end of 2026—including spots in Idaho and Massachusetts.
The move builds on their PillPack buyout back in 2018 and aims to make getting meds way easier, especially where local pharmacies are closing.
How it works
Amazon's massive delivery network (think e-bikes in NYC, EVs in the suburbs, even ferries or horses for remote places) will handle the drop-offs.
New prescriptions get free same-day delivery on your first order; after that, Prime members pay just $2.99 per refill.
Other perks for Prime members
Prime members can also use RxPass—unlimited generic meds for $5/month.
And starting October 2025, you'll be able to grab your prescriptions right after your doctor visit at new kiosks inside One Medical clinics.