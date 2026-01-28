Amazon is closing all Fresh and Go stores in the US by Feb. 1, 2026
Amazon just announced it's shutting down its Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go stores in the US on Feb. 1, 2026, though California locations will remain open longer to comply with state requirements.
The move is part of a bigger plan to focus on grocery delivery and grow Whole Foods Market instead.
Some old locations will turn into new Whole Foods stores, with more than 100 openings planned over the next few years; the company did not specify Daily Shop openings or a timeline in the source.
Why is Amazon making this change?
Basically, Amazon says its physical stores didn't stand out enough or scale well.
Now, they're doubling down on delivery—which already reaches 5,000+ communities and is part of Amazon's grocery business that racks up $150 billion in sales.
Same-day fresh grocery delivery has grown recently; Amazon plans to expand it this year (2026).
What's next for Amazon groceries?
Amazon's still experimenting: they're testing out Amazon Grocery at some Whole Foods spots and planning a huge supercenter near Chicago.
Even with these closures, you can keep using Amazon Fresh online for grocery deliveries—so your snack runs are safe.