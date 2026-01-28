Amazon is closing all Fresh and Go stores in the US by Feb. 1, 2026 Business Jan 28, 2026

Amazon just announced it's shutting down its Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go stores in the US on Feb. 1, 2026, though California locations will remain open longer to comply with state requirements.

The move is part of a bigger plan to focus on grocery delivery and grow Whole Foods Market instead.

Some old locations will turn into new Whole Foods stores, with more than 100 openings planned over the next few years; the company did not specify Daily Shop openings or a timeline in the source.