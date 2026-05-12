Amazon launches 10 minutes deliveries in India to challenge Blinkit

Quick commerce faces make-or-break year

With about 500 dark stores and partners like Loadshare and Shadowfax, Amazon Now handles nearly 500,000 orders every day.

CEO Andy Jassy shared that Prime members are now shopping three times more often once they start using it.

Meanwhile, Blinkit still leads with over 3 million daily orders from 2,200 micro warehouses but is feeling the squeeze on prices and delivery fees as Amazon (and even Flipkart) ramps things up.

The next year looks like a make-or-break moment for all these quick-commerce giants.