Amazon launches 10 minutes deliveries in India to challenge Blinkit
Amazon is stepping up its quick delivery game in India, rolling out 10-minute deliveries to grab the attention of city shoppers, especially Prime members who love speed and convenience.
This move puts serious pressure on Blinkit, which has been the go-to for fast groceries but now has to rethink its strategy as competition heats up.
Quick commerce faces make-or-break year
With about 500 dark stores and partners like Loadshare and Shadowfax, Amazon Now handles nearly 500,000 orders every day.
CEO Andy Jassy shared that Prime members are now shopping three times more often once they start using it.
Meanwhile, Blinkit still leads with over 3 million daily orders from 2,200 micro warehouses but is feeling the squeeze on prices and delivery fees as Amazon (and even Flipkart) ramps things up.
The next year looks like a make-or-break moment for all these quick-commerce giants.