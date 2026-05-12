Amazon launches Amazon Now 30-minute delivery on thousands of items
Business
Amazon just rolled out Amazon Now, promising 30-minute delivery on thousands of items, including groceries and gadgets.
The service is live in Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Philadelphia, and Seattle, with Houston, Orlando, and Phoenix coming later this year, so quick essentials might be just a tap away.
Amazon now: Prime $3.99 nonmembers $13.99
Orders marked with a 30-minute delivery banner show up fast thanks to smaller fulfillment centers close to neighborhoods.
Prime members pay $3.99 per order; nonmembers are charged $13.99.
Amazon Now runs 24/7 in most places and even delivers fresh food, baby supplies, and (where allowed) alcohol.