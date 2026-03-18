Amazon lays off 16,000 employees in latest round of cuts
Business
Amazon is letting go of about 16,000 corporate employees across AWS, retail, Prime Video, and HR. This move is part of a bigger push to streamline the company and invest more in artificial intelligence.
The total number of job cuts beyond this round was not specified in the source.
Workers in Washington, California, Virginia, and New Jersey are affected
Workers in Washington, California, Virginia, and New Jersey are affected.
They get a 90-day paid notice period, with benefits, and can apply for other Amazon roles during this time, though openings are limited and they are not required to work.
Severance packages and outplacement services offered
To soften the blow, Amazon is providing severance packages and outplacement services to help people land on their feet, whether that is at Amazon or somewhere new.