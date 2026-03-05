Amazon cuts 100+ jobs in robotics division

Amazon has laid off more than 100 employees from its robotics division, as part of a major restructuring effort. The move comes as the company continues to streamline its warehouse automation strategy and pursue a broader cost-cutting initiative. The layoffs primarily affected white-collar roles in the unit that designs and builds robots for Amazon's extensive fulfillment network.

Strategic shift 'Job cuts are difficult but necessary' The robotics division has been instrumental in automating Amazon's warehouses for over a decade. Despite the recent layoffs, Scott Dresser, VP of Robotics at Amazon, said that robotics remains a strategic priority for the company. He described the job cuts as "difficult but necessary" in an internal message to employees. An Amazon spokesperson also confirmed that a "relatively small number" of roles had been eliminated during this restructuring process.

Workforce changes Layoffs part of broader job cuts at Amazon The layoffs are part of a larger trend at Amazon, which has been cutting jobs after a massive hiring spree during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since late 2022, the company has cut over 57,000 corporate roles as CEO Andy Jassy seeks to streamline the organization and reduce management layers. The robotics unit has been central to the company's logistics operations since its acquisition of warehouse automation company Kiva Systems in 2012.

Advertisement

Project updates Blue Jay project shelved earlier this year The latest layoffs also come as the robotics division pivots on some projects, like Blue Jay. This ceiling-mounted robot system was launched in October for same-day delivery warehouses but was shelved earlier this year due to high costs and manufacturing challenges. Employees who worked on Blue Jay have been reassigned to other initiatives within the unit, with some of its technology expected to be reused in future systems.

Advertisement