Amazon lays off employees in robotics division
Business
Amazon cut at least 100 white-collar roles from its robotics division—the folks behind warehouse robots and automation.
This layoff, announced this week, is part of a bigger wave: Amazon has cut thousands of corporate jobs since late 2025, including major rounds in January 2026 and October 2025.
Impacted employees will get severance pay, health insurance
Even though leadership once said regular mass layoffs weren't the plan, teams are still being restructured as needed.
Impacted employees will get severance pay, health insurance for a while, and help finding new jobs.
As one spokesperson put it, these choices are tough but meant to keep innovation moving for customers.