Amazon announces fresh layoffs amid ongoing restructuring

Amazon has announced another round of layoffs, this time in its Selling Partner Services division. The decision comes as part of the company's restructuring efforts under its CEO, Andy Jassy . This latest move comes after nearly 30,000 job cuts were reported over the past six months across various business units.

Job cuts Affected employees worked closely with 3rd-party sellers A "small number" of employees in the Selling Partner Services team have been impacted by the latest round of layoffs. This division works closely with third-party sellers and provides onboarding, logistics, and account management services on the platform. An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the job cuts to Business Insider, saying they regularly review their organizations to ensure they're best set up to deliver on their goals.

Support measures Transitional healthcare benefits and job placement support offered The company has promised transitional healthcare benefits, separation payments, and job placement support for the affected employees. This comes as part of their commitment to help those impacted by these layoffs transition into new roles or find alternative employment opportunities. The latest round of layoffs follows earlier workforce reductions announced in October and January, along with additional cuts in Amazon's robotics division in March.

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Strategic shift Amazon's focus on AI amid workforce reductions Under Jassy's leadership, Amazon has been focusing on efficiency measures while restructuring several parts of its retail and technology businesses. The company is also investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI), integrating the technology across retail, logistics, cloud services, and advertising operations. Internal teams have been encouraged to adopt AI systems to automate routine tasks and improve productivity.

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Job security Concerns about AI's impact on jobs The rapid expansion of AI has raised concerns among some employees about its long-term impact on jobs. Jassy had earlier acknowledged that AI could eventually reduce parts of the company's workforce over time. However, he defended Amazon's aggressive spending on AI infrastructure in a recent interview with CNBC's Mad Money. He described AI as a major technological shift that could reshape customer experiences and create new business opportunities.