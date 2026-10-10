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Home / News / Business News / Amazon just reshuffled its Alexa leadership
Amazon just reshuffled its Alexa leadership
Daniel Rausch will leave his position next month

Amazon just reshuffled its Alexa leadership

By Dwaipayan Roy
Oct 10, 2026
11:05 am
What's the story

Amazon has announced a major leadership reshuffle in its Alexa division. The move comes just a day after the company unveiled its first tablet computers with the voice assistant. Daniel Rausch, who has been with Amazon for 17 years and served as vice president of Alexa and Echo for over three years, will be leaving his position next month.

Career transition

Rausch takes on new role in devices and services division

Rausch, a familiar face for Alexa at events and global launches, will be returning to Amazon in a different capacity.

He will be taking on a new role within the devices and services division in 2027.

Meanwhile, Aidan Marcuss, who is currently vice president of Fire TV, advertising, and the Amazon appstore, will take over as head of Alexa's future.

Interim leadership

Keith to continue in his current role

Kevin Keith, currently serving as vice president of product and marketing, will continue in his role. However, he will also take on Marcuss's responsibilities for the time being.

The details of these changes are yet to be disclosed by Amazon.

Notably, Alexa has been a consistent money-loser for Amazon since its launch in 2014.

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AI integration

Amazon bets big on generative AI version of Alexa

Amazon has invested heavily in a new version of its voice assistant, which uses generative AI to respond to longer prompts.

The service is now available on the new Alexa Tablets, which are priced as premium products compared to earlier affordable Fire tablets.

The latest version of the service, called Alexa+, comes with a $139-per-year Prime membership or can be subscribed separately for $20 per month.

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