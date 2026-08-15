Amazon mandates arbitration for United States customers, small claims available

Amazon just changed its rules again: US customers now generally must settle disputes through private arbitration, with small claims court still available, instead of taking the company to court with a class-action lawsuit.

These new terms kick in right away, and if you keep using Amazon, you're agreeing to them automatically.

This move actually reverses what Amazon did back in 2021, when they switched from arbitration to letting people sue in Washington state courts because handling so many individual cases got expensive.