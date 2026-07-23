Amazon, Meta cut nearly 40,000 jobs to refocus on AI
Business
Amazon and Meta just let go of almost 40,000 employees over the past 10 months, all to double down on artificial intelligence.
Amazon's recent cuts hit its artificial general intelligence (AGI) teams, especially those working on AI model pre-training and data projects.
Meta trimmed over 9,000 jobs
Meta trimmed over 9,000 jobs this year as part of Mark Zuckerberg's push to stay ahead in the AI race, shifting resources toward new AI tools and infrastructure while scaling back other divisions.
Both companies say these tough decisions are about focusing their energy and budgets on building smarter tech for the future.