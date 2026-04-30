Amazon now orders rise 25% month on month in India
Business
Amazon Now, Amazon's quick delivery service, has been growing super quickly since its 2025 debut in India.
Orders are up 25% month-on-month, with thousands of items delivered in just 30 minutes.
Prime members especially seem to love the speed and convenience.
Amazon now building 1,000+ micro-fulfillment centers
Right now, Amazon Now is live in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai, but it's set to hit seven more major cities soon, including Pune and Chennai.
The company is also building out over 1,000 micro-fulfillment centers to keep up with demand.
Beyond India, Amazon Now already serves millions across nine countries and has its sights set on even more global growth.