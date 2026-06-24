Amazon Now to expand to 300 Indian cities

Service expansion

'Amazon Now' fastest-growing e-commerce business unit in India

Amazon Now has become the fastest-growing e-commerce business unit in Amazon India's history, with orders doubling every quarter since its launch. The service is already available to over 50 million customers across 15+ metro and non-metro cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Amritsar and Kochi. Samir Kumar, Country Manager at Amazon India, said they are seeing a great response from customers, especially Prime members who triple their shopping frequency once they start using Amazon Now.