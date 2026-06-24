Amazon Now to expand to 300 Indian cities
What's the story
Amazon has announced plans to expand its ultra-fast delivery service, Amazon Now, to over 300 cities in India. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to create the largest delivery-in-minutes network in the country. The announcement was made during a visit by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, who visited an Amazon Now micro-fulfillment center in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Service expansion
'Amazon Now' fastest-growing e-commerce business unit in India
Amazon Now has become the fastest-growing e-commerce business unit in Amazon India's history, with orders doubling every quarter since its launch. The service is already available to over 50 million customers across 15+ metro and non-metro cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Amritsar and Kochi. Samir Kumar, Country Manager at Amazon India, said they are seeing a great response from customers, especially Prime members who triple their shopping frequency once they start using Amazon Now.
Infrastructure growth
Investment in infrastructure and product availability
To support the expansion, Amazon will scale up its specialized fulfillment infrastructure and broaden product availability across delivery timelines. The company currently offers tens of thousands of products that can be delivered within minutes or a few hours. It also promises same-day delivery on over one million products, next-day delivery on over four million items, and millions more through unlimited Prime Delivery.
Associate welfare
'Sammaan' program for delivery associates
Along with the expansion, Amazon has also launched 'Sammaan,' a dedicated program focused on the welfare of its delivery associates. The initiative will be partially funded by Amazon India's recently announced $300 million investment in operations and associate well-being. Under this program, the company will provide education scholarships for children of delivery associates, enhanced health and life insurance benefits, and expand its 'Ashray' rest center network to 250 centers this year.