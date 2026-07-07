Amazon plans at least $25B bond sale for AI infrastructure
Amazon is gearing up for at least a $25 billion bond sale to fuel its big push into artificial intelligence.
The company plans to split the debt into up to eight chunks, with some bonds stretching out as far as 40 years (one even matures in 2066).
Basically, Amazon's raising cash now so it can keep building out its AI infrastructure for the long haul.
Proceeds to fund acquisitions and debt
The money isn't just for AI; it'll also help cover things like acquisitions and paying off older debts.
Big banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are handling the deal.
With investors eager buyers, placing orders several times the size of recent offerings, there's a good chance Amazon could end up raising even more than planned, showing just how much hype (and hope) there is around tech's next big wave.