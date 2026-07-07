Amazon plans at least $25B bond sale for AI infrastructure Business Jul 07, 2026

Amazon is gearing up for at least a $25 billion bond sale to fuel its big push into artificial intelligence.

The company plans to split the debt into up to eight chunks, with some bonds stretching out as far as 40 years (one even matures in 2066).

Basically, Amazon's raising cash now so it can keep building out its AI infrastructure for the long haul.