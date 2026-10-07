Amazon Prime Big Deal Days start with deals from $2

Highlights include the Owala Princess FreeSip Water Bottle for $30 (down from $35), E.l.f. Cream Glide Lip Liner at just $2 (was $3), and the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Vanish Color Corrector for $22 (was $36).

The Samsonite Freeform Hardside suitcase is now only $103, a big drop from its usual $220.

If you've been waiting to upgrade your essentials or try something new, this is a great chance to save.