Amazon Prime Big Deal Days start with deals from $2
Business
Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days are live and packed with big savings, with deals starting at just $2 until Wednesday (October 7).
You'll find major discounts on beauty favorites from Charlotte Tilbury and E.l.f. kitchen gear from Ninja, plus travel picks like Samsonite luggage and Owala water bottles.
Owala $30 E.l.f. $2 Samsonite $103
Highlights include the Owala Princess FreeSip Water Bottle for $30 (down from $35), E.l.f. Cream Glide Lip Liner at just $2 (was $3), and the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Vanish Color Corrector for $22 (was $36).
The Samsonite Freeform Hardside suitcase is now only $103, a big drop from its usual $220.
If you've been waiting to upgrade your essentials or try something new, this is a great chance to save.