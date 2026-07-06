Amazon Prime Day 2026 ends today with smart appliance discounts

Deals end today, check coupons

Don't sleep on the TCL 65-inch Q6C Mini-LED TV for ₹69,980 (54% off), or the Samsung 396-liter Bespoke Refrigerator at ₹45,990 with coupons.

You'll also find Daikin's 1.5-ton AC for ₹37,425 and Bosch's 9-kg washing machine at ₹37,890.

Kitchen upgrade? The Elica Vertical Filterless Chimney is down to ₹11,489 (62% off).

Just remember, check stock and coupons before you buy; these deals vanish after today!