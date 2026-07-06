Amazon Prime Day 2026 ends today with smart appliance discounts
Business
Amazon Prime Day 2026 wraps up today, and it's your final shot at scoring major discounts on home gadgets.
Think QLED and Mini-LED TVs, AI-powered washing machines, Wi-Fi fridges, inverter ACs, and more from brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, Bosch, and Elica, all loaded with smart features.
Deals end today, check coupons
Don't sleep on the TCL 65-inch Q6C Mini-LED TV for ₹69,980 (54% off), or the Samsung 396-liter Bespoke Refrigerator at ₹45,990 with coupons.
You'll also find Daikin's 1.5-ton AC for ₹37,425 and Bosch's 9-kg washing machine at ₹37,890.
Kitchen upgrade? The Elica Vertical Filterless Chimney is down to ₹11,489 (62% off).
Just remember, check stock and coupons before you buy; these deals vanish after today!