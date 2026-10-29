Amazon pushes engineers to adopt AI and protect product quality
Business
Amazon is shaking up how its software engineers work, pushing them to fully embrace AI tools as part of their daily routine.
But it's not just about using more tech; engineers and managers are still expected to make smart decisions and keep customer experience and product quality front and center, even as AI takes over more coding tasks.
Amazon introduces 'Renaissance Developer' concept
In a recent memo, Amazon introduced the idea of "Renaissance Developer," engineers who blend AI skills with human problem-solving.
The company says success isn't measured by lines of code but by how well products actually serve customers.
Engineers are encouraged to deeply understand where AI fits into product development, focusing on real improvements rather than just productivity stats.