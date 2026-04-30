Amazon Q1: AWS $37.6B sales jump 28% driven by AI
Business
Amazon just dropped its first-quarter earnings, and AWS (Amazon Web Services) is the real MVP.
The cloud division pulled in $37.6 billion in sales, a 28% jump from last year and its fastest growth in over three years.
CEO Andy Jassy credits this surge to AWS being the go-to for powering all things AI right now.
Overall sales jump 17% to $181.5B
To keep up with demand, Amazon has been pouring money into new tech and infrastructure (think land, power, and hardware), even though it has squeezed its free cash flow.
Jassy says these big investments are all about building for the future.
Meanwhile, overall sales also jumped 17% to $181.5 billion, especially thanks to strong performance in North America and international markets.