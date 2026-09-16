Amazon raises eligible full-time US operations minimum to $20
Business
Amazon just bumped its minimum hourly wage for eligible full-time US operations workers from $19 to $20.
Along with the pay raise, qualified employees and their families now get access to Day 1 Financial, a new benefit offering lifetime low-cost banking through First Tech Federal Credit Union for them and their families.
Amazon average hourly compensation exceeds $32
With these updates, Amazon says the average total compensation will now exceed $32 per hour for eligible full-time US operations workers, including health care starting at $5 per week, free Prime membership, and help with education costs.
Compared to other big retailers like Walmart ($14 an hour) and Target ($15 an hour), Amazon's package is aiming to stand out.